Guwahati, May 27: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a protest in Silpukhuri, decrying the increase in the prices of essential commodities.

The AJYCP leaders and supporters gathered to voice their concerns over the skyrocketing costs of everyday items.

Protestors highlighted the severe impact on food items and life-saving medicines, urging immediate government intervention.