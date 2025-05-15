AJYCP leads protest over crumbling Margherita–Ledo Highway, blames MLA

Margherita, May 15: Over hundreds of people staged a protest demanding urgent repair of the severely dilapidated National Highway 315 between Margherita and Ledo, on Thursday.

Led by Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Tinsukia district committee, many came out on the streets raising slogans and carrying placards denouncing the state government’s inaction.

Cries of “Asom sorkar hai hai” echoed through the streets as protesters called for immediate reconstruction of the vital road link.

“The National Highway is no longer a highway—it has turned into a pond. Due to massive potholes, we are facing serious difficulties. Even patients struggle to reach hospitals,” said Prabin Tamuli, President of AJYCP’s Tinsukia district committee.

The organisation accused local MLA Bhaskar Sarma of ignoring the worsening condition of the route, despite being a regular commuter himself.

“We have repeatedly demanded that the road be restored. Yet our MLA has shown no concern for the issue,” said Kanchan Bora, Vice President of the committee.

Bora also issued a stern warning to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the MLA, urging them to act without delay.

“Stop prioritising business-centric politics and focus on solving the real problems of the people. If immediate steps are not taken, our protests will intensify,” he said.

The AJYCP warned that failure to address the issue promptly would lead to escalated agitation in the coming days.