AJYCP launches statewide stir over alleged citizenship case waivers, demands ILP

Guwahati, August 13: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), on Wednesday, launched statewide protests against the government’s alleged decision to withdraw cases against non-Muslim immigrants who entered Assam before December 31, 2014, under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The organisation accused the state government of violating both the Assam Accord and the Constitution by granting citizenship on the basis of religion.

AJYCP leaders warned that such a move could pave the way for large-scale settlement of foreigners in Assam, threatening the demographic balance and cultural identity of the Assamese people.

In Guwahati, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Committee of the Parishad staged a three-hour sit-in, demanding the immediate implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to regulate the influx of foreigners.

“Since Independence, many governments have come and gone, but none have fully implemented the Assam Accord. This government decision will further threaten Assam’s land and people. We cannot allow any foreigner, irrespective of religion, to burden the state,” a protester said.

In Jorhat, the AJYCP joined forces with other regional organisations outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Vice-President Shiv Kalita said illegal immigration is eroding Assamese culture and heritage, making the ILP essential.

“The government is not respecting the Assam Accord. Granting citizenship to non-Muslim foreigners through the CAA is nothing less than violating the Accord. We are protesting to protect Assam’s future, culture, and identity,” he said.

In Nalbari, AJYCP activists held a sit-in in front of the district committee office, chanting slogans against the BJP-led state government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“A foreigner is a foreigner, no matter the religion. Assam will not accept any foreigner,” said AJYCP Advisor Brajen Choudhuri.

In Dibrugarh’s Chowkidingee area, nearly 150 AJYCP members staged a protest, demanding the withdrawal of directives to waive cases against Hindu Bangladeshis under the Foreigners Tribunal Act.

“The future of Assam and its indigenous people is at stake. Our culture, language, and heritage must be protected. That is why we are on the streets today,” said a protester.

The AJYCP has been advocating for an Inner Line Permit system and claims to have filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the matter. The organisation has warned of intensifying its agitation if the government does not heed its demands.

The statewide protest comes six days after Chief Minister Sarma dismissed claims that the state government issued any special directive to drop cases of non-Muslim illegal foreigners, stating that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act already ensures their protection.

“The state government has not issued any direction, except what has already been provided in the CAA. If there is any cabinet decision, I always come and share it with you. No special decision has been taken,” Sarma had said following a cabinet meeting on August 8.