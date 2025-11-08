AJYCP demands removal of Gauhati university VC over alleged irregularities

Nagaon, Nov 8: The Nagaon district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam, through the Nagaon District Commissioner, demanding the removal of Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta from the post of Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

The memorandum, signed by president of the district unit Prabal Sarma and general secretary Hemanta Das on Friday, alleged that Dr Mahanta had been involved in large-scale irregularities and corruption in the utilisation of university funds for infrastructure development.

The memorandum highlighted that the allegations against Dr Mahanta were widely reported in various newspapers and electronic media, which has tarnished the reputation of the prestigious university. The organisation had earlier urged Dr Mahanta to resign from his position, but he has failed to do so.

The organisation has now demanded that the Governor should take immediate action to remove Dr Mahanta from his position and conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations of corruption and irregularities against him.

The memorandum stated that the reputation of the university and the academic future of its students are at stake, and it is imperative that swift action is taken to restore the university’s image.

The demand for Dr Mahanta’s removal is based on allegations of financial irregularities and favouritism in the development of university’s infrastructure.

The youth organisation has expressed concern that if action is not taken, it will further damage the reputation of the university.