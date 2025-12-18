AJP sounds poll bugle for 2026, pushes for opposition unity to defeat BJP

Doomdooma, Dec 18: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Wednesday sounded the bugle for the 2026 Assembly elections, resolving to forge Opposition unity to prevent the dividision of anti-BJP votes and pledging to ‘uproot’ the BJP from the soil of Assam.

Addressing the party’s fifth central foundation day celebrations at historic Sadiya, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the party would launch a renewed struggle to safeguard Assam’s land, identity, culture and political future, and to uphold constitutional values and democracy.

He alleged that the ideals laid down by Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, Raja Naranayan, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev had been pushed into crisis under the BJP rule, and asserted that the party would spare no effort to counter what he termed communal politics.

AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the party had formally kicked off its campaign for the 2026 polls from Sadiya. Emphasising the need for Opposition unity, he said the anti-BJP parties had decided to field a common candidate to avoid vote splitting.

Bhuyan also alleged that repeated betrayals in the name of nationalism and regionalism had eroded public trust, and the AJP was working to restore that confidence. He claimed that within 100 days of its formation, the party had garnered nearly seven lakh votes in its first electoral outing.

The foundation day was observed with a daylong programme at the Ganasilpi Rajib Sadiya Coordination Ground at Chawakhowa. The party flag was hoisted by Gogoi, while Bhuyan paid tributes to the martyrs.

Floral tributes were also offered to Ganasilpi Rajib Sadiya, artist Gajen Narah and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, with the programme inaugurated by AJP working president Rajen Gohain.

An open meeting chaired by Gogoi and attended by over 5,000 party workers saw senior leaders mount a sharp attack on the ruling Central and State governments, targeting what they described as the 'double engine' dispensation.