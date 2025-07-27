AJP slams CM Sarma’s ‘arms for safety’ remark as divisive, distracting

Guwahati, July 27: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has strongly criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks suggesting that the Assamese community can survive only by bearing arms.

The regional party termed the Chief Minister’s policy as an evasive strategy to divert public attention from his government’s failure to fulfill its electoral promises regarding protection of indigenous identity.

Addressing the press in Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Sarma had controversially stated that the Assamese people can only remain safe and secure if they are armed. He even remarked that he was waiting for an “explosive situation” to arise in the State.

Reacting sharply, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said that the BJP came to power with promises to protect ‘Jati-Mati-Bheti’ i.e., the identity, land, and rights of the indigenous people. The public expected scientific and inclusive measures from the government to fulfill this promise. A proven and constitutional mechanism to ensure such protection, they added, is the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord – something the Indian government has already acknowledged in Parliament.

They criticised the Chief Minister for ignoring this constitutional safeguard and instead resorting to emotional rhetoric to mislead the public. They emphasized that responsibility for the safety of citizens lies with the government, and urging people to take up arms indicates the government’s failure to provide that safety.

To formally raise the issue, AJP announced that it will send a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, informing him of the Chief Minister’s inflammatory remarks and administrative failures.





By

Staff Reporter