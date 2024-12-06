AJP raises alarm over recruitment of 60% non-local candidates

Guwahati, Dec. 6: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has raised alarm over the recruitment of 60 per cent non-local candidates in State Bank of India's (SBI) Guwahati Circle, calling it a blatant denial of opportunities for the State's unemployed youth.

The party has demanded the urgent implementation of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee's recommendations, which advocate for 80 per cent reservation in government jobs for locals.

AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan criticized the BJP-led Central government, alleging that its recruitment policies systematically sideline qualified local candidates. Bhuyan accused the government of 'betraying the people of Assam' by failing to implement key Constitutional safeguards recommended by the Sharma Committee, formed to address the long-pending demands under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Citing recent recruitment data, Bhuyan revealed that 360 out of the 600 third-grade positions filled by SBI in its Guwahati Circle for 2023-24 were taken by candidates from States like West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand. West Bengal alone accounted for a staggering 294 of these recruits, while only 186 candidates were from Assam.

Bhuyan highlighted that these non-local recruits are often transferred back to their home States after a few years, leaving critical posts in the Northeast under-staffed. "This, disrupts essential banking services in Assam and neighbouring States, such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura," he argued.

According to the data, the initial recruitment list included 225 candidates from West Bengal, with an additional 69 added from the waiting list. In stark contrast, Assam contributed 186 candidates, while smaller numbers came from other Northeastern States-21 from Meghalaya, 34 from Manipur, 25 from Nagaland, and five from Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, non-Northeastern States like Bihar (17), Delhi (12), and Jharkhand (5) were also represented.

Bhuyan lambasted the BJP- led governments at both the State and Central levels for allegedly enabling such trends in not just banking jobs but also State government and PSU positions. He called it a 'deliberate move' to marginalize locals and impose non-locals in key roles across Assam and the Northeast.

The AJP leader reminded the government that the Sharma Committee, formed to ensure protections for Assamese people under the Assam Accord, had strongly recommended an 80 per cent job reservation for locals in government and PSU roles.

Despite BJP's election promises, Bhuyan claimed no concrete steps have been taken to act on these recommendations, betraying the trust of Assam's youth.

Calling for immediate implementation of the Sharma Committee's proposals, Bhuyan emphasized that constitutional safeguards are crucial to protect Assam's educated unemployed youth from further marginalization.

The AJP reiterated its commitment to pressuring the government to secure local interests in the face of growing non-local domination.