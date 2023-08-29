AJP files FIR against Zubeen Garg for deragotary remarks against party

Guwahati, Aug 29: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is in talks again following a deragotary remark on a regional party called Assam Jatiya Parishad on Monday.

After the singer’s remark against the regional party, the Morigaon district committee of the AJP has lodged an FIR at Morigaon Sadar police station on Tuesday.

According to reports, singer Zubeen during an event termed Assam Jatiya Parishad as a ‘fotua’ (nonsensical) party for which many people, including the party members, have started criticising him.