AJP accuses BJP of misleading Assam on floods, deportation since 2014

Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) launched a sharp attack on the BJP leadership, alleging that the party has been repeatedly misleading the people of Assam on the issues of floods and deportation of illegal foreigners since 2014.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that no concrete steps have been taken despite repeated assurances made ahead of successive elections.

Bhuyan said the AJP had expected Amit Shah to announce something new during his recent two-day visit to Assam, but instead he reiterated the same promises made before the elections of 2014, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2024.

He said that apart from political rhetoric, Shah’s speech focused mainly on floods and erosion and the foreigners’ issue, without offering any credible solutions.

Referring to Shah’s statement on diverting Brahmaputra waters to large reservoirs to permanently solve the flood problem, Bhuyan termed the proposal unrealistic and unscientific.

He demanded that if the government has any scientific plan, it should be made public.

On the issue of deportation of illegal foreigners, Bhuyan questioned the BJP’s track record despite repeatedly seeking electoral mandates in the name of solving the problem.

He cited data presented in the Assam Legislative Assembly, stating that only a negligible number of Bangladeshi nationals have been deported during the BJP’s tenure.

According to official figures, while over 32,000 illegal foreigners were identified during the current government’s term, only 1,416 were deported.

“Governor’s Republic Day address stated that out of 1.7 lakh declared illegal citizens, only 467 have been pushed back so far.

Instead of deportation, the BJP-led governments at the Centre and State have opened avenues for granting citizenship to illegal Bangladeshis under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” he alleged.

Criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhuyan further alleged that as elections approach, the Chief Minister has been targeting a particular community with provocative and unconstitutional remarks.

“Has the Assam Police registered any suo motu case against the Chief Minister as per Supreme Court directions mandating strict action against hate speech,” he questioned warning that failure to act could amount to contempt of court.

The AJP leader also raised a series of questions regarding the status of NRC updating, deletion of names from voter lists, deportation agreements with Bangladesh, implementation of the Assam Accord, constitutional safeguards for indigenous Assamese people, and the long-pending issue of granting tribal status to six communities.

- Staff Reporter