Ajmal writes to UN seeking protection of Hindus in Bangladesh

Guwahati, Dec. 31: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and former Lok Sabha member, Badruddin Ajmal, has called upon the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to put pressure on the Bangladesh government to take steps for the safety of the minority Hindus in that country.

Ajmal has written a letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in this regard.

"Despite the international community's commitment to uphold human rights, recent reports indicate a troubling rise in violence and attacks against the Hindu minorities as well as their religious places, perpetrated by certain groups. The interim government of Bangladesh has seemingly failed to provide adequate protection to the lives, properties, and sacred sites of these vulnerable populations. Numerous incidents of violence have resulted in the tragic loss of lives, the destruction of homes, and the looting of properties belonging to Hindu minorities. This ongoing crisis not only jeopardizes the safety of these people but also threatens the future of their children, who are growing up in an environment marked by insecurity and fear. Such actions not only constitute severe violation of human rights but also create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, forcing them to live under constant threat," he stated.

Ajmal added that it is imperative upon the international community to take notice of these violations and hold the Bangladesh government accountable for its inability to protect the Hindu minorities.

"As your office has the power, I implore you to apply pressure on the Bangladesh government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Hindu minorities and their places of worship. Furthermore, there must be calls for exemplary punishment for those responsible for these heinous acts to deter future violence and to uphold the rule of law," Ajmal stated.

- By Staff Reporter