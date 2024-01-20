Ajmal suggests Rahul Gandhi to become ‘damad’ of Assam

Silchar, Jan 20: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badaruddin Ajmal on Friday made an interesting suggestion to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking to find a suitable girl in Assam and become the ‘damad’ (son-in-law) of the state.

While speaking to media in Silchar, Ajmal said, “Gandhi had travelled across the country with the hope that Congress would do well in the states which had elections recently. But the party had to face serious disappointment. However, we must also see the fact that Gandhi is a charming bachelor and has matured enough in his looks and we welcome him to Assam. My suggestion for him would be to find and select any suitable girl and become the beloved groom of the beautiful state of Assam.”

Meanwhile, in an interesting development amidst the preparations for the celebrations ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Badruddin Ajmal has urged the people, Muslims in particular, to keep calm and not to defame Ram in any way.

The Dhubri MP said, “It is an emotional moment for all of us and we welcome and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for taking the initiative of the consecration ceremony. We clearly understand this to be a political move and an agenda ahead of the Parliamentary elections slated to be held this year. However, we welcome the developments and urge the people, our Muslim brothers in particular, not to engage in any activities that defames Ram in any way and maintain peace and harmony at all cost. Chaos and hate were not the ways of Ram and hence we all must welcome the mega event.”