Ajay Kumar Ray campaigns in Thirubari ahead of BTC polls, confident of securing seat

Chirang, Sept 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ajay Kumar Ray, the sitting MLA from Bijni, has intensified his campaign efforts for the 19 no Thirubari constituency ahead of Bodoland Territorial Council elections. For Ray, the contest is a matter of honour, with senior party leaders rallying behind him.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with senior leaders including Ranjeet Dass and Kaushik Ray, have joined the campaign trail in Thuribari. On Thursday evening, Ray was seen reaching out to voters in Dangagaon.

Addressing the media, he expressed confidence in both his candidacy and the BJP’s wider prospects.

“In Thuribari, along with Subaijhar and Manas Serfang, the BJP is in a strong position. We are holding 20 to 25 meetings daily, and the people have shown us tremendous support. We are confident of winning Thuribari by at least 5,000 votes.”

Reflecting on his earlier success in Bijni, Ray added, “In 2021, the people of Bijni blessed me with their votes. This time, I am contesting in Thuribari on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party president Dilip Saikia. This time, too, I have received blessings and support, and I am confident of a win by a good margin.”

He underlined the faith placed in him by the Chief Minister, saying, “The Chief Minister has faith in me during the 2021 elections, and he continues to trust me for this contest. I am giving 100 per cent to this election. Over the past four and a half years, i have always worked among the people and they know I willand they know I will continue to do so.”

Ray also emphasised his clean record in public life.

“Till now, no media or organisation has ever made allegations against me and I hope that throughout my political career no such accusations will arise. As a youth and citizen of Bijni, I will always remain here and work for the people.”

Ray concluded by expressing confidence that BJP candidates would secure victory in all four council constituencies of Chirang district.