Ajanta Neog proposes Rs 286.61 cr allocation to Cultural Affairs Dept

Guwahati, Feb 12: Following the achievement of significant milestones, including the Guinness Book of World Records with the largest Bihu performance, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog proposed to allocate Rs. 286.61 crore to the Cultural Affairs department with the aim of sustaining cultural activities and supporting artists.

While tabling the budget for the fiscal year 2024–25 on Monday, Neog highlighted the world record created during Bohag Bihu 2023 with the largest Bihu dance in Guwahati.

She further said, “Bishnu Rabha Divas, 2023, was celebrated with National and State-level Awards, and a cultural awareness campaign on Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha was organised,” adding that street plays against plastic usage, summer vacation workshops, and discussions with Assamese film fraternities marked the department’s commitment to cultural enrichment.

With the objective of supporting artists and giving them the opportunity to actively participate in national and international events, the finance minister proposed to allocate Rs. 286.61 crore to the department.

Ajanta Neog further informed that the state government will continue the initiative to provide financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakh to registered Bihu committees, which are over ten years old. “This initiative will continue and I propose Rs. 34.5 crore towards this,” she said, adding that a record-level event of Bohag Bihu will be organised in New Delhi.