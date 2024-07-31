AIUDF to form new central committee

Guwahati, July 31: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and former Lok Sabha member Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday offered to step down from the post of president of the party taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the recent general elections.

However, the party members refused to let him relinquish his post.

Sources said that Ajmal announced his decision to resign from the post of AIUDF president during the party's general body meeting held here.

"Addressing the meeting, Ajmal took responsibility for the party's decimation in the recent Lok Sabha polls and announced his resignation from the post of AIUDF president. However, the party members at the event refused to accept his resignation. Following that, he has agreed to stay in the post," a senior AIUDF leader said.

The meeting dissolved the party's central committee and took a decision to form a new central committee within one week. A detailed review of the party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections was undertaken in the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said, "Detailed discussion will take place to discover the reasons behind the party's debacle in the recent polls. Though many commented that AIUDF is finished, the party is still alive and has its relevance. We will remove the shortcomings and take steps to expand our organization once more."

Meanwhile, sources said that noisy scenes were witnessed during the meeting, which was held behind closed doors.

"Delegates complained against some senior leaders and accused them of being involved in anti-party activities. As many as four MLAs of the party were not present at today's meeting," a source said.

The AIUDF was decimated in the recent General Elections and lost in all the three seats it contested. Ajmal himself lost from Dhubri, a constituency he had represented for three consecutive terms since 2009.

-By Staff Reporter