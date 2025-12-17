AIUDF to contest over 17 seats in 2026 Assam polls, focus on Lumding

Hojai, Dec 17: Although the Election Commission has not yet announced the schedule for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, political activities across the State have gained momentum. Various political parties, along with several independent aspirants, have begun preparations to enter the electoral battle well in advance.

According to sources, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), party chief Badruddin Ajmal, and MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal, decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in more than 17 constituencies. Lumding Assembly constituency is believed to be one of them.

In this connection, Sabir Ahmed, a tickect aspirant for the Lumding seat, has already started his public outreach campaign. He has been touring different areas including Udali, Nakhuti and Lumding, interacting with local residents and party workers. Sources say that he has begun working on electoral strategies aimed at defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the constituency.

Speaking to journalists, Sabir Ahmed stated that the AIUDF has no alliance with the BJP, nor is such an alliance possible in the future, given the two parties stand on completely opposite ideological poles. He also pointed out that nearly 56 per cent of voters in the Lumding Assembly constituency belong to religious minority communities. Referring to the previous Assembly elections, Ahmed admitted that leaving the Lumding seat to the Congress as part of an alliance was a strategic mistake for the AIUDF.

He said that the people of the area, particularly the Muslim community, do not have much confidence in national parties. Despite the party’s secular stance, this factor contributed to its defeat in the last election.

He asserted that AIUDF is determined not to repeat the same mistake in 2026 and is carefully assessing the ground situation to field strong candidates. According to him, projecting a weak or lesser-known candidate could cost the party the seat, whereas a strong candidate could make victory almost certain.

Meanwhile, sources informed that the AIUDF has intensified its preparations not only in Lumding but also in several other Assembly constituencies. It is learnt that party chief Badruddin Ajmal may contest from the Binnakandi constituency.

Other names reportedly under discussion include Hafiz Rafiqul Islam from Mandia, Aminul Islam from Rupohihat, Karimuddin from Sonai, Mizanur Rahman from Gauripur, Nazrul Haque from Dhubri, Aminul Islam from Mankachar, Ashraful Islam from Chenga, Minaki Rahman from Pakabetbari, Mujibur Rahman from Dalgaw, Matiur Rahman from Bih (Bing) constituency, Abdul Hai from Goalpara, Imdad Hussain from Chhamaria and Siddique Ahmed from Lahorighat. However, the party has not officially confirmed these names so far.





















ANN Service