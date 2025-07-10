AIUDF takes to Dhubri streets over Chapor eviction, 8 MLAs held, then released

Dhubri, July 10: Eight legislators from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) were released on Thursday afternoon after being detained for several hours at the Chapor Police Station in Dhubri district.

The detention followed a high-voltage protest led by the party against the recent eviction drive in the Chapor area.

Demonstrators had blocked National Highway 17 at Chirakuta, demanding an immediate halt to the evictions and urgent rehabilitation for displaced families.

Among those detained were senior AIUDF MLAs Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasimi, Dr. Hafiz Rafiqul Islam, Aminul Islam, Ashraful Hussain, Karimuddin Barbhuiya, Samsul Huda, Nijanur Rahman, and Nazrul Islam.

Despite the police crackdown, the protest transformed Chirakuta into a hub of resistance, with evicted residents, civil society groups, and AIUDF supporters joining in a united show of defiance.

Slogans were raised condemning the eviction drive as “unconstitutional, illegal, and inhumane”.

Before being detained, the AIUDF legislators addressed the gathering, vowing to continue their fight until justice is delivered.

MLA Ashraful Hussain strongly criticised the state government.

“No shelters have been provided to the evicted families. They lack access to drinking water, food, and even basic sanitation. This is not just an eviction — it is targeted harassment. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must stop this conspiracy,” he said.

Hussain warned that the protest is “just the beginning”. “If justice is not delivered and proper rehabilitation ensured, we will intensify our agitation. The evicted people are Indian citizens — they are Assamese and have every right to live here,” he added.

Echoing his colleague, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam described the eviction as both “inhumane and illegal”.

“Without offering any rehabilitation, the government has forcefully evicted people. We demand not just compensation but allocation of land for the affected families,” he said.

As political pressure mounts and public anger swells, the eviction issue is fast emerging as a major flashpoint in Assam’s socio-political landscape.