AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal's political rally in Dhubri: Promises and Criticisms

Dhubri, April 28: After the conclusion of the second phase of the General Elections 2024, political fervour has intensified in Dhubri. All major parties have kicked off their campaign efforts for the upcoming 2-Dhubri HPC (Lok Sabha Constituency) in full swing.

Badruddin Ajmal, the candidate for the constituency of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), addressed a gathering in the remote Motirchar area. As a three-time Member of Parliament from the Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency, Ajmal made bold claims about his contributions to the region.

In his impassioned speech, Ajmal asserted that several critical infrastructure projects owe their existence to his relentless demands. Ajmal proudly stated that the construction of the Dhubri Phulbari Bridge was a direct result of his advocacy. The establishment of Rupsi Airport, which facilitates air travel to and from Dhubri, was another feather in Ajmal's cap.

Ajmal also credited himself for the development of the Dhubri Jahaj Ghat and stated that the creation of Dhubri Medical College, a boon for healthcare services in the area, was also attributed to his unwavering commitment.

However, the AIUDF leader did not shy away from launching scathing attacks on his political opponents. His primary target was Rakibul Hussain, a candidate from the Congress party. Ajmal criticised Hussain's actions, saying, “He is doing drama,” referring to Hussain's recent political manoeuvres. The two leaders have been engaged in a bitter rivalry, and Ajmal's words were a direct hit at his opponent.

Ajmal reminded the audience that Rakibul Hussain had served as a minister in Assam for 15 years. Despite this lengthy tenure, Hussain allegedly neglected the needs of Dhubri during his time in office.

The AIUDF leader went further, blaming Hussain for issues like D-Voters and detention camps that continue to plague the state. According to Ajmal, these problems persisted due to the Congress leader's lack of attention towards the minority community, and he pointed out that the internal feud within the Congress party had paved the way for Himanta Biswa Sarma to become the Chief Minister of Assam.