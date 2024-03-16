AIUDF reveals candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Assam

Guwahati, March 16: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced its list of candidates on Friday. With three out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Assam, the party aims to leave a notable mark on the political landscape.

In an official announcement from the AIUDF, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, the President, disclosed the strategic selection of constituencies. The party is set to contest in western Assam's Dhubri, southern Assam's Karimganj, and central Assam's Nagaon region.

Maulana Badruddin Ajmal himself is slated to contest from the 2nd Dhubri parliamentary constituency. Additionally, Sahabul Islam Choudhary has been nominated for the 7th Karimganj parliamentary constituency, while Aminul Islam is set to represent the party in the 9th Nagaon parliamentary constituency.











