AIUDF moves SC against delimitation process in Assam

Hailakandi, July 10: Katlicherra MLA and vice president of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Suzam Uddin Laskar have filed a case in the Supreme Court against the draft delimitation proposal of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam by the Election Commission of India.

The draft delimitation proposal has been challenged by Laskar on behalf of AIUDF. Two constituencies namely, Katlicherra legislative assembly constituency of Hailakandi district and Patherkandi of Karimganj district were dropped in the draft delimitation proposal released by the ECI last month. Almost all the opposition parties started movement against the delimitation process in Assam. Asom Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also challenged it in the Supreme Court last week.

MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar informed that they have submitted the case on Saturday and the case number is 00317/23. He urged the court to delimit the constituencies as per 2011 census. He also informed the court that heavy resentment has been created in minority dominated Karimganj, Goalpara and Barpeta districts after the release of draft delimitation proposal.

“AIUDF filed a case in the Supreme Court on 08/07/2023 to stop the delimitation process in Assam. Case No. SCIN01-00317-2023, signed by Suzam Uddin Laskar, MLA & Vice President AIUDF Central Committee, on behalf of the party,” AIUDF tweeted.

A case number 367/2022 is also running in the Supreme Court regarding the delimitation process of Assam.

A team of AIUDF is already camping in New Delhi to meet the ECI to register their protests against the proposal.