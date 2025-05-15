AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam booked under NSA after bail in sedition case

Nagaon, May 15: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who was earlier arrested for alleged sedition over pro-Pakistan remarks linked to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, has now been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The three-time legislator from Dhing was initially arrested on April 24 for allegedly making provocative and misleading statements during a panchayat poll campaign, which later went viral. After spending nearly three weeks in judicial custody, Islam was granted bail on Wednesday. However, moments after his release from Nagaon Central Jail, authorities slapped NSA charges against him and re-detained him under preventive custody at the same jail.

Confirming the development, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka stated that Islam has been detained under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980. He declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also weighed in, stating, “This decision follows a report from the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, highlighting the MLA’s provocative speech and a viral video in which he allegedly made baseless and inflammatory claims linking the Pahalgam terror attack to a government conspiracy.”

A senior police officer revealed that Islam has 23 prior cases listed in the NSA dossier. The controversial video, shot during an election campaign on April 23, showed Islam alleging that the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks were orchestrated to polarise the country along communal lines.

In response, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) distanced itself from Islam’s comments, asserting that the statements were his personal views and not reflective of the party’s stance.

Islam had previously been arrested in April 2020 for allegedly making derogatory remarks about quarantine centres during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CM Sarma also disclosed that 61 individuals, including Islam, have been arrested across Assam for alleged pro-Pakistan sentiments following the Pahalgam attack.

- PTI