AIUDF Leader suggests Congress surrender seats to benefit other parties

Guwahati, Feb 3: As Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam expressed concern over internal strife within the Congress party. Islam highlights the challenges faced by Congress, citing instances of leaders defecting to the BJP in Maharashtra and Assam. He further urged the party to address internal divisions.

“Instead of solving internal disputes, Rahul Gandhi is doing yatra. I think he is only wasting time by doing this yatra,” remarks Rafiqul Islam, expressing scepticism about the impact of the ongoing yatra.

Islam suggested that the party "sacrifice and give away seats to other political parties" and show respect to regional parties. He believes that such a move would be beneficial, fostering cooperation and garnering support from various regions.

While the BJP has intensified preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with high-profile visits from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, Islam criticises Congress for its inactivity.

“BJP is preparing for the Lok Sabha polls in full swing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stayed in Assam and now the Prime Minister will come here, BJP president JP Nadda also visited Assam. Senior BJP leaders have visited the state every month and held meetings. But the Congress is sleeping, they don’t do anything..." Islam was quoted as saying.

He further urged the party to proactively address internal issues and strategize effectively as the election countdown ticks away.

