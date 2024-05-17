AIUDF issues show-cause notices to two MLAs for ‘anti-party activities’

Guwahati, May 17: Two All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) members received show cause notice from the party on Thursday for their alleged anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha polls.

The two members have been identified as Nijam Uddin Choudhury and Suzam Uddin Laskar.



According to the notice, both MLAs worked for Congress in the Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency.



Both the MLAs were given five days to reply to the notice.



Choudhury is the MLA of the Algapur constituency, while Laskar represents Katlicherra in the Assam assembly.

