AIUDF explores alliance with AIMIM as Ajmal sets 35-seat target in 2026 polls

Guwahati, Nov 17: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal indicated a potential political realignment in Assam’s minority-dominated belt, revealing that his party is exploring a tie-up with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Ajmal said that the AIUDF is also in touch with Kerala’s United Democratic Front (UDF) for a broader understanding ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the press on Monday, Ajmal said the party is preparing to contest 35 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls in 2026, asserting that the AIUDF will fare better than the Congress.

“In the upcoming Assembly elections, we will contest in 35 seats. Our results will be better than Congress,” Ajmal declared.

He added that party workers have already been mobilised on the ground and expressed confidence following the political outcomes in Bihar.

“All of our party workers are in the field as there is a good chance. This time we will contest for 35 seats there will be a few plus-minuses but AIUDF will have a better result than the Congress. Talks are ongoing with AIMIM and UDF as well,” he said.

Political observers believe a possible AIUDF–AIMIM alliance could significantly reshape electoral dynamics in Assam’s minority-influenced constituencies.

Senior advocate and minority rights activist, Nekibur Zaman, reacting to Ajmal’s remarks, said such an alliance could deal a severe blow to the Congress.

“In Assam’s minority politics, the alliance between Ajmal and Owaisi will hurt Congress. The BJP alliance will benefit from this partnership," he said.

He further stated “The Ajmal-Owaisi tie-up will influence Congress’s prospects in minority-dominated areas. If Congress does not ally with AIUDF, it could lose 10 to 15 seats,” Zaman told the press, on Monday.

With Ajmal openly signalling new partnerships and setting ambitious targets, the coming months are expected to see intensified negotiations and shifting equations within Assam’s opposition landscape.