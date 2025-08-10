AIUDF demands CM’s resignation, calls for President’s rule in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 10: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the imposition of President’s Rule in the State.

The demand was made during a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday.

“We demand the resignation of the Chief Minister. He has lost the moral right to remain in that position. By committing atrocities and disrespecting the Constitution, he has forfeited his authority. President’s Rule should be imposed in the state,” AIUDF legislator Rafikul Islam said.

Addressing the recent eviction drive in Upper Assam, which the party claimed targeted the Bengali-speaking Muslim community, AIUDF alleged that the Chief Minister had deployed “goons” to carry out atrocities and harass legitimate Indian citizens who have been residing in the state for over a century. The party urged the Gauhati High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

“Atrocities are being committed against a particular community in Upper Assam under the patronage of the Chief Minister,” Islam added.

The party further alleged that the government was seeking to grant citizenship to Hindu Bangladesh nationals who entered Assam after 1971 and called upon the leadership of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) to oppose the move.

Reiterating that the people of Lower Assam have the right to live in Upper Assam, the party urged the DGP and Chief Secretary to take immediate action regarding the incidents. The party also warned citizens not to “fall into BJP’s trap.”

AIUDF leader Ashraful Hussain alleged that the eviction drives were being used to secure electoral gains in 26 constituencies ahead of the upcoming polls.

“Evictions based on religion are a dangerous sign for democracy,” Hussain said.

He also claimed that evictions were carried out in Bilasipara despite the land being under lease, alleging the move was aimed at handing the land over to the Adani Group.

Hussain alleged that displaced residents were being relocated to remote areas to engineer Hindu-majority constituencies.

The party demanded adequate compensation and proper rehabilitation for all evicted families.