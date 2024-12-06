AIUDF chief writes to President Murmu seeking protection of religious places in India

Guwahati, Dec. 6: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has urged President Droupadi Murmu to ensure strict implementation of the "The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991' across the country and protection of all religious places, including the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

AIUDF president and former Lok Sabha member, Badruddin Ajmal, has sent a letter to President Murmu in this regard.

"I am writing to you with a deep sense of concern and urgency regarding the petition that has been filed claiming the revered Ajmer Dargah as a temple, which is causing grave distress among Muslims and people of other religious communities alike. The Ajmer Dargah, as you are aware, is not only a revered shrine for Muslims but is also a symbol of communal harmony and respect for people of various faiths. It has been a place of peace, spirituality, and brotherhood for centuries, attracting devotees from all walks of life. The ongoing case against the Ajmer Dargah and the attempt to undermine its sanctity is highly condemnable and poses a serious threat to the social fabric of our nation," Ajmal stated.

He claimed that such moves could incite communal tensions and disrupt the spirit of unity in the country.

"The Dargah is a symbol of respect, devotion, and co-existence, and any attempt to alter its identity for political or divisive reasons must be strongly opposed. Furthermore, The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 which ensures the protection of religious sites and prohibits any change in the character of such places of worship, is a critical piece of legislation that guarantees the integrity and sanctity of all religious places, irrespective of faith. This Act should be upheld in the interest of preserving peace and ensuring that no religious institution becomes a battleground for unnecessary and provocative disputes. But there are some communal-mind people who constantly file petitions in lower courts claiming masjids as temples in different parts of the country and now they have claimed Ajmer Dargah as a temple by which they are trying to create communal tensions," the AIUDF chief asserted.

He added, "I respectfully urge your esteemed office to intervene in this matter and ensure that the provisions of the 1991 Act are enforced, especially in the case of the Ajmer Dargah. It is essential that such moves to disrespect religious places be stopped in order to prevent further tensions and safeguard communal harmony. I request that you kindly pass an order for the strict implementation of the Act across the country, ensuring the protection of all religious places, including the Ajmer Dargah, to preserve the unity, peace, and harmony of our diverse nation. I remain hopeful that your intervention will protect the sanctity of religious institutions and uphold the values that our country stands for."

- By Staff Reporter