AIUDF Chief visits demolished Madrassa in Bongaigaon.

Bongaigaon, Sep 2: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal visited the demolished madrassa on Thursday at Kabaitary in Bongaigaon district. The Member of Parliament (MP) from Dhubri condemned the act and said that the madrassa demolition case would be taken to the top court, if required.

Ajmal had reached the spot along with his party's six legislators--Aminul Islam of Mankachar ,Hafiz Bashir Ahmed of Bilasipara West, Nazrul Haque of Dhubri , Nijanur Rahman of Gauripur, Ashraful Hussain of Chenga and Karimuddin Barbhuiya of Sonai.

After visiting the razed madrassa, he had a meeting with local people at the nearby mosque. In the meeting, Ajmal called on the people not to take the law in hand in any situation.

He further advocated to form a group comprising local intellectuals and his party's leaders-legislators to legally move against the demolition of madrassa by the government authorities.

Speaking to the media, he said that he has nothing to say about the police action against the Jihadi elements as per law, but the destruction of educational institutions (madrassas) linked with terror groups will not be accepted.

Ajmal, who is also the president of the All Assam Tanjim Board, a private madrassa board, will discuss the demolition issue with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.