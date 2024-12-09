AIUDF chief seeks PM Modi's intervention for safety of minority communities in B'desh

Guwahati, Dec 8: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use India's diplomatic influence and global stature to ensure the safety and well-being of the people belonging to the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

AIUDF president and former Lok Sabha member Badruddin Ajmal has written a letter to Modi in this regard recently.

"I am writing to bring to your urgent attention the growing alleged atrocities against the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh, a matter that has deeply concerned not only the citizens of India but also the global community. In recent times, reports and incidents from Bangladesh have highlighted the alarming rise in violence and discrimination faced by the Hindu minority. Their homes and properties have been attacked," Ajmal stated. He asserted that such incidents represent a direct violation of basic human rights.

"Given our historical and cultural ties with Bangladesh, it is our moral duty to ensure that the lives, rights, and properties of the minority are safeguarded there. The protection of its citizens, particularly the minority groups, should be a matter of utmost priority for any responsible government. I respectfully urge you to use India's influence and global status to put pressure on the Bangladesh government to take decisive and sincere action in this regard. I trust that you will consider this matter seriously and take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh," Ajmal stated in his letter to the Prime Minister.

By

Staff Reporter