AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal urges Assam Govt to stop demolition of madrassas

Dhubri, September 4: Dhubri MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal in his latest visit to this constituency has urged the State government to stop demolition of Madrassas in the State.

"If any Jihadi is found anywhere, catch them and hang them or shoot them, the party has not objection over it. Demolishing an educational institution is not right, be it a Madrassa or any other educational institutions or religious organisations", Ajmal said.

The MP said that these institutions are made by donations received from general public over a period of 40 to 50 years. "The State has no right in demolishing them", the MP said while underlining that the state must properly investigate the matter and take actions as per the law of the land. "If the court gives orders for demolition then its fine, but haphazard demolition will not be accepted", Ajmal further said .

Ajmal also further stressed, "Stop Demolition immediately" and demanded compensation for the demolished Madrassas.

He further hoped that discussions with the State is going on the matter and states that it will be resolved soon.

Speaking to this Correspondent he also informed about the upgradation of BN College to an University. "We have made the Chief Minister of Assam about the need of an University in Dhubri District and he has assured us the upgradation of BN College to an University soon".