AIUDF calls for unbiased probe into Dhubri tensions, questions CM’s encounter warning

Guwahati, June 15: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has called for strict punishment for those responsible for disrupting communal harmony in Dhubri district.

Referring to the alleged back-to-back incidents of severed cow heads being dumped in front of Hindu religious establishments, Jania legislator Rafiqul Islam said that action must be taken against the culprits, irrespective of their religion or caste.

“In many cases, only the usual suspects are highlighted while others remain shielded. Let the law take its unbiased course,” Islam said during a press conference at the party's Hatigaon headquarters on Sunday.

He also urged the public not to jump to conclusions and appealed for calm. “Peace must be preserved above all. The situation in Dhubri, which has been tense since the day after Eid, should not be allowed to deteriorate further,” he added, calling for a thorough, impartial investigation.

Responding to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks hinting at possible police encounters, Islam said, “There is no law-and-order situation in Dhubri that justifies an encounter. As a legal expert, the Chief Minister must exercise restraint.”

The AIUDF also accused the state government of targeted political favouritism and took aim at Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi for backing the Chief Minister’s stance.

“Bordoloi is trying to exploit minority votes while siding with the government. The Congress leadership must clarify its position,” said Islam.

He further asserted, “We will not tolerate threats from across the border. No one from Bangladesh or Pakistan should show us red eyes,” emphasising AIUDF’s nationalist position.

On the issue of the recent eviction drive near Hachila Beel in Goalpara, Islam condemned the administration’s move, saying that residents have been living in the area for over 60 to 70 years.

He accused local authorities of ignoring High Court directives and demanded proper rehabilitation for the displaced families. “Give them time and ensure alternative arrangements,” he urged.

The AIUDF leader also criticised the Chief Minister’s controversial statement suggesting that NRC (National Register of Citizens) lists are not necessary for the deportation of foreigners.

“It raises serious concerns about the government’s intent and legal consistency,” Islam remarked.