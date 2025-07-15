AIUDF accuses govt of being partisan & demands halt to eviction in Assam

Guwahati, July 15: Opposing the ongoing eviction drives in various districts of Assam, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) accused the State government of acting in a partisan manner and demanded a halt to such actions.

AIUDF general secretary and MLA Dr Rafiqul Islam also charged the State government and the Forest department of violating court orders relating to the arrangement of food and alternative accommodation for the people who have been affected by the evictions.

“The eviction drives have targeted landless Assamese and Indian citizens. Their houses have been bulldozed and they have been forced into the streets. Thousands of families have been affected by the eviction drives carried out in recent months. This is shameful for a welfare State. The government’s primary duty is to provide shelter to the citizens. In contrast, here in Assam, the houses built by poor people with their blood and sweat have been bulldozed by the government,” Dr Islam said.

He accused the State government of failing to fulfill its responsibilities.

“Instead of conducting a survey and giving them land, the government is evicting such people. And they are doing it during the court holidays. Still many affected people have approached the vacation bench of the Gauhati High Court. But evictions are being carried out even as the cases are going on. Among the people whose houses were demolished are those who have their names in the NRC of 1951 and the voters’ list of 1965. The court has asked the government to make arrangement for food and alternative accommodation for the eviction-affected people but has the government done so? It is contempt of court. The government is now claiming that people are being evicted from forest lands. But if these are forest lands, then how are paved roads, water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission and primary health centres present in such places? People have been paying land revenue also,” Dr Islam said.

He added, “We urge the court to take up a suo motu case against the State government and Forest department. We also request the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission to take note of the issue. The affected citizens must get justice. Poor Muslims are being targeted. The government must first provide adequate rehabilitation and only then undertake eviction.”

- By Staff Reporter