Air India’s Silchar–Kolkata flight likely to end on June 1; Centre urged to intervene

Silchar, May 14: The lone daily Air India flight connecting Silchar and Kolkata is likely to be suspended from June 1, triggering concerns among passengers and political leaders in the Barak Valley.

According to credible sources, an internal communication has been circulated among employees at the Silchar airport, informing them that services on the Silchar–Kolkata route—currently catering to an average of over 120 passengers daily—will operate only until May 31. Thereafter, the flight is expected to be suspended.

Repeated attempts to reach officials of Air India and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Silchar airport went unanswered. However, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya told The Assam Tribune that he would write to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjaraapu Rammohan Naidu, urging that the route be retained.

“Reading the news of Air India suspending its Silchar–Kolkata flight from June 1 was unfortunate. I understand the gravity of the situation and shall write to the Union Civil Aviation Minister soon, highlighting the need to continue operations in the larger interest of the people of southern Assam. If the services are to be withdrawn, Air India must ensure substitute flights. I have also demanded additional flights to and from Silchar,” Suklabaidya said.

Former Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy also voiced concern over the development. “This will affect a significant section of air passengers. I will speak to the Union Civil Aviation Minister and request his intervention,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev expressed shock over the move and questioned the rationale behind the move. “Despite being a remote region, Silchar sees ample air traffic. What prompted Air India to withdraw its service? I will write to the airline and meet the Union Minister. Uninterrupted air connectivity to Kolkata is essential and must continue,” she said.

Frequent fliers and medical travellers from southern Assam also echoed similar sentiments, expressing dismay over the proposed suspension.

Veteran sports administrator Babul Hore, recalling the historical importance of the route, said, “Flight services on this route began in the 1950s. Air India, then Indian Airlines, was the only operator until other airlines entered the scene. If the service is halted after May 31, it may lead to an unreasonable surge in airfares on other flights from Silchar.”

Vivek Podder, chairman of the Silchar Management Association and a regular flyer, called the Air India morning flight “a lifeline for the people of Barak Valley”.

“It’s not a luxury—it enables passengers to connect to flights and trains from Kolkata to various parts of the country. We are hearing that Air India Express may take over the route, but there is no clarity. If this flight is withdrawn, passengers will suffer, especially during the upcoming monsoon,” he said, adding that an appeal would soon be sent to the Civil Aviation Minister.

As uncertainty looms, residents of southern Assam await clarity and intervention to retain what many consider a critical link to the rest of the country.