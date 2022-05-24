Aimee's 'Semkhor' sparks curiosity among movie enthusiasts at Cannes

Guwahati, May 24: Aimee Baruah's directorial 'Semkhor' has evoked a sense of curiosity among movie enthusiasts and media from around the world at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

During an interaction at the 'country of honour' pavilion at the Marche du Cinema, Baruah who is the actor –director - screen writer of the movie enlightened the audience about Semkhor which is an attempt to capture the life of Samsa community, who by virtue of customs, rituals and ancient beliefs loves to live a life secluded from the outside world. It is the first-ever Dimasa language film, which is a dialect spoken by the ethno-linguistic community after whom it is named in parts of Assam and Nagaland.

While asserting that she was overwhelmed by the response Semkhor has received from the movie enthusiasts around the world, she stated, "It's an honour for me to talk about the film in such a platform. I am surprised by the curiosity the audience have regarding the film, the language, customs and place. Honoured and humbled to be a part of it."

The trailer of the movie was also played during the event, The cine lovers inquired about the concept behind the movie and the challenges during the making of the film. They further questioned if such a community still exists.

On the other hand, Baruah's new documentary, 'Screaming Butterflies' also gained appreciation during the poster and trailer release in the event. It has been selected for the prestigious Mumbai International Film Festival-2022.







