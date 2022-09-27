Aimee Baruah's Semkhor condemned for misrepresentation of Dimasa culture

Guwahati, Sep 27: The All Dimasa Students Union has condemned Aimee Baruah's directorial-Semkhor for misrepresentation of the Dimasa culture.

In a letter issued by Uttam Langthasa, President, All Dimasa Students Union, Dima Hasao District Committee, while condemning the movie alleged that the movie made a 'fallacious presentation' of the Dimasa community.

"The movie 'Semkhor' depicts false customs and tradition of the Dimasa of Semkhor portraying female infanticide which is unacceptable to the Dimasa people. We the Dimasa people never adopted such ill practice nor we had seen all this since time immemorial. Such ill portrayal of Dimas's rich cultural heritage is an attack on our identity and it is aimed to cause emotional injury to our community. This is an insult to Dimasa's ethnicity and poised to create tension in the community," said the letter.

Earlier Mohendra Kemprai former president of the All Dimasa Students' Union, filed an FIR against producer/director Aimee Baruah for the Dimasa language film.

The movie which chronicles the life and traditions of the 'Semsas', a Dimasa community living in the remote area of the Semkhor region in the Dima Hasao district of Assam has won the Best Dimasa Film and also the Rajat Kamal in the 68th National Film Awards.

However, it didn't go down well with the Dimasa community as several people objected to the portrayal of the community in the film.

The Dimasa Mothers Association also issued a press release against the wrongful projection of female infanticide among the Dimasas in the movie.