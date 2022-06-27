Aimee Baruah inaugurates HATIL's new furniture showroom in Assam

HATIL Complex Ltd. is a Bangladesh-based furniture company known for its designs, craftsmanship, and quality. It is one of the top furniture brands in Bangladesh and growing globally. The three-decade-old company caters to diverse customer tastes with its variety.



Over the years, the company has built a name and created demand for its furniture worldwide. HATIL hasmany showrooms in Bangladesh, India, and Bhutan and continues to grow its footprint in the region. In addition to that, it also exports to Canada, the USA, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. HATIL is Bangladesh's largest furniture exporter.









HATIL entered the Indian market in 2017, with its first store in Zirakpur, Punjab. In the last five years, the brand strengthened its foothold in the country with the help of a franchise model.

Partnering with Mr. Keisham Ranjan Singh and Mr. Keisham Deepak Singh of K3 Horizon, HATIL has recently opened its 26th showroom in India, in Guwahati, Assam. Their partnership goes a long way back, with the K3 Horizon running the two HATIL franchise showrooms in Imphal and Churachandpur in Manipur.

The inauguration of the Guwahati outlet was recently concluded with renowned Assamese actor and filmmaker Ms. Aimee Baruah as the chief guest. A delegation from HATIL Bangladesh, including Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Selim H Rahman and Director of Finance and Accounts Mr. Mizanur Rahman, attended the ceremony. In addition, HATIL partners from other showrooms, Mr. Tobias Bende from Aizawl and Mr. Ajay Yadav from Pune, also flew in for the occasion.

Other notable attendees to grace the event included Mr. Pankaj Singh, Mr. Sanjeev Sharma & Mr. Navin Sethi from Nagaland, Mr. LaiphrakpamBabuchand& Mrs. LaiphrakpamBhagyabati from Manipur, Mr. Mahamood Rafi Shaik from Hyderabad, and Mr. SabirShaiks from Ahmedabad.

The Guwahati outlet is one of the largest HATIL stores in India. With a 4,500 sq. ft. display, it showcases a massive collection of living room, dining room, and bedroom furniture, along with other products. The store witnessed an impressive footfall and positive customer response on the launch day.





HATIL has outlets across tier-II cities in eight states and two union territories in India, with a more significant presence in the North East, the East, and the North. Besides Assam, the brand has stores in Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Maharashtra.

