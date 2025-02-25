AIIMS Guwahati director urges stronger family, social role in fighting drug menace

Silchar, Feb 25: Families and the society at large must step up to combat the menace of drugs in Assam and the whole of Northeast, said Prof Ashok Puranik, Executive Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati.

Talking to The Assam Tribune on the sidelines of his recent visit to Assam University, Silchar on the oсcasion of the 22nd convocation of the varsity, Prof Puranik said: "Having seen the most volatile phase in Assam and the entire Northeast during the mid-80s and 90s when I was in the Indian Army, I strongly feel that Assam has overcome the issues that impeded development for so long. In recent years, the deterrents have been dealt with by a positive approach and the strong will of the governments both at the Centre and in the State. Now Assam is on a growth trajectory and the pace of development in the region is unprecedented, unlike yesteryears. However, there has certainly been an escalation in the movement of narcotic substances in recent years, for which families and society must come forward to fight out the vice. Behavioural change and stronger involvement of families and societies are the need of the hour to end the menace of drugs. Families and societies must act stronger against the ills of drugs in this part of the country," Prof Puranik said.

He further mentioned that at AIIMS Guwahati, there are drug de-addiction treatment facilities and that a mental health survey is underway in Assam and Nagaland and if anyone wishes, there is a cure for the ailment through proper medication and yoga practices.

The AIIMS Guwahati Executive Director informed that the drone-based healthcare delivery service ensuring emergency medical services and supply of medicines, already launched by the hospital, is adding a fresh boost to healthcare services in remote areas in the proximity of the hospital. Asked if such facilities would be extended in other parts of the State, including the Barak Valley, which remains cut off from the rest of the State during the rainy seasons, Prof Puranik said: "We are planning to upscale our drone-based healthcare services and if there is a requirement in the Barak Valley, we would certainly extend services here as well."

He also talked about the ongoing efforts to extend facilities at the hospital and informed that soon, AIIMS Guwahati will have 200 additional beds bolstering treatment facilities in the region and some super speciality departments will soon be added in. the hospital so that people need not go to other places for treatment.

Further, he mentioned the treatment of yellow fever is now available at the hospital and extensive research and development activities on diverse areas including tribal medicines, women-related diseases, tea garden areas, anti-snake venom, etc., are being carried out in the hospital.

Talking about his experiences at Assam University, Prof Puranik said that he was happy to see the positive vibes among the graduating students at the varsity and mentioned the government's efforts of accelerating the pace of development in the country.