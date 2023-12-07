85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

AHSEC’s HS Final Exam 2024 to begin from Feb 12

By The Assam Tribune
AHSEC’s HS Final Exam 2024 to begin from Feb 12
X

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Dec 7: The Higher Secondary (HS) examination under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be conducted from February 12, 2024.

There will be two shifts for the exams with timing for the morning shift being 9 am to 11 am while the afternoon shift will be from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm for (30/50/60 marks)

According to the notification issued by the board, ten minutes extra time will be allowed from 8.50 am to 9 am shift and 1.20 pm to 1.30 pm shift to read the question paper only.

Meanwhile, the practical examinations will be held from January 24 to February 8.




The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X