AHSEC to introduce Bodo as medium of instruction for HS Arts course from 2023-24

Guwahati, May 26: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Friday announced that Bodo as a medium of instruction will be introduced for HS Arts course from 2023-24.

Assam Education Ranoj Pegu while informing about the development on social media stated that institutions willing to offer Bodo medium of instruction to students are required to intimate AHSEC immediately.

According to the notification, AHSEC has decided to implement the Bodo medium of instruction in addition to the existing medium of instruction initially in the Arts stream from the academic session 2023-24 in the institutions under AHSEC comprising the subjects- History, Geography, Education, Logic and Philosophy, Economics, Political Science, Environmental Education, Mathematics, Swadesh Adhyayan.



Moreover, all institutions have been requested to submit the list of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in the office of the AHSEC specifically mentioning the subject of each PG teachers by June 5, 2023.