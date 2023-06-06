AHSEC results declared: Over 2.4 lakh students clear HS exams

Guwahati, June 6: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council today announced the Class 12th results. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 70.12 per cent, Commerce stands at 79.57 per cent, Science students achieved 84.96 per cent and Vocational stream is at 85.61 per cent.

A total of 3,29,901 students appeared for the exam out of which 2,40,431 passed the exam.

In Arts stream Dhemaji district recorded the highest pass percentage of 90.74% whereas Karbi Anglong recorded the lowest of 51.93%.

With 490 marks, Sankalpajit Saikia of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School in Nagaon has topped the Arts Stream. As per reports, the school has produced 18 toppers in the HS final exam this year. Of them, 8 are in the Arts stream and 10 are in the Science stream.

Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private candidate topped the Science stream with 484 marks. Whereas, Sukanya Kumar of Malayabari Senior Secondary School Kamrup (Metro) and Varsha Bothra of KC Das Commerce College both scored 472 to take first place in the commerce stream.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that AHSEC evaluated 3,29,901 candidates – 1,24,276 more compared to last year – within 77 days.

Candidates can check the results on the following websites:

1. ahsec.assam.gov.in

2. http:/www.indiaresults.com/

3. https:/assamjobalerts.com/

4. iresults.net

5. exametc.com

6. https:/www.assamresult.co.in/

7. https:/www.results.shiksha/

8. https:/www.assamresult.in/

9. iresults.in