AHSEC results: Cachar scores impressive pass percentage in Science, Commerce streams

Silchar, June 6: The results of Higher Secondary examination announced by the Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council AHSEC on Tuesday brought solitary cheer for Barak Valley as Jahangir Alom Choudhury from Paramount Senior Secondary School Hailakandi district stood 3rd in Commerce stream.

In the district wise performance parameter with respect to pass percentage in southern Assam districts, Cachar district edged past Karimganj and Hailakandi districts in the Science and Commerce streams with 85.46 percent and 79.62 percent overall pass percentage in respective streams. Karimganj registered 81.02 percent in Science and 69.04 percent in Commerce stream and Hailakandi registered 69.01 percent in Science and 70.25 percent in Commerce stream. In the Arts stream, Karimganj topped in southern Assam districts with 71.35 pass percentage after Hailakandi with 60.62 percent and Cachar with 53.92 pass percentage.

Meanwhile, Panchali Biswas from Shiksha Vikas Senior Secondary School Karimganj bagged State highest marks in MIL Bengali with 97 percent. Three students of Cachar district brought State highest marks in respective subjects. Protima Sharma of Women's College Silchar scored State Highest marks in Advance Manipuri subject with 88 percent marks. In MIL Manipuri subject, Ch Surja Priya Lemjabi Chanu of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Senior Secondary School scored the state highest marks with 93 percent marks and Daisy Sharma from Emanuel English School scored 80 percent state highest marks in Multimedia Webtech subject. In Persian subject, Imran Hussian Barbhuiya from MA Laskar Senior Secondary School scored State highest marks with 94 percent and in Kathal Dance subject, Sanghamitra Dutta from Ramanuj Gupta Senior Secondary School scored State highest marks with 96 percent.