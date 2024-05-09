AHSEC declares HS results, Baksa tops with highest pass percentage

Guwahati, May 9: As the Higher Secondary (H.S.) results 2024 were announced on Thursday, Assam’s Baksa emerged as the best-performing district declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Here is a detailed breakdown of district-wise performances by students in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams in the Higher Secondary 2024 examination.



Arts Stream: Assam’s Baksa district secured the top position with a 97.44 pass percentage in the arts stream, followed by Nalbari district with a 97.03 pass percentage and Darrang took the third position with a 96.59 pass percentage.



Around 3,988 students appeared for the examination in Baksa district, out of which 3,886 passed.



While in Nalbari, a total of 6,729 students appeared for the examination, out of which 6,529 passed, and in Assam’s Darrang district, a total 6,454 students appeared, out of which 6,234 passed.



Science Stream: Assam’s Tamulpur district bagged the top position with a 97.98 percent pass percentage in the science stream, followed by Baksa with 95.89 percent and Jorhat district with 95.04 percent.



According to information received, in Tamulpur district, 494 students appeared for the examination, out of whom 484 passed.



On the other hand, a total of 556 students appeared for the examination in Baksa, out of which 533 passed and a total of 1,876 students appeared for the examination in Jorhat district, out of which 1,783 passed.



Commerce stream: In the commerce stream, Sivasagar district of Assam secured the top position with a 97.42 pass percentage, followed by Bajali with 96.91 and Baksa district with 95.88 percent.



In Sivasagar district, 388 students appeared for the examination, out of whom 378 passed.



In Assam’s Bajali district, 97 students appeared for the HS examination in 2024, out of which 94 passed. In Baksa district, 97 students appeared for the examination, of which 93 passed.

