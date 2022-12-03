AHSEC decides to exempt fees for disabled students

Guwahati, Dec 3: In order to encourage differently-abled students to pursue higher education, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to exempt fees for them.

The AHSEC has informed the Principal of Government BDS Deaf and Dumb School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, that the Council has decided to exempt the students of the school (Government BDS Deaf and Dumb School) with 'benchmark disabilities' from paying the registration fee, examination fee including mark-sheet fee, certificate fee, practical exam fee etc., and centre fee.