Ahoms in NCERT: ‘Welcome move’, say historians—but caution over factual gaps

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)’s decision to include the Ahom dynasty in its newly revised Class 8 History textbook has been widely welcomed in Assam, with scholars and citizens alike.

Calling it a long-overdue acknowledgement of one of India’s longest-reigning dynasties, their absence from mainstream national textbooks had long been seen by many as a glaring omission

Rajib Handique, Professor of History and former Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Gauhati University, called the inclusion a “welcome step”, linking it to a broader process of national integration.

“Integrating histories is a way to integrate the nation. Including the Ahom dynasty in NCERT textbooks moves us in that direction,” Handique said.

He added that the decision likely gained momentum during the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in 2022.

“That event brought national attention to the Ahoms and their military and administrative achievements,” Handique noted, crediting both the state and central governments for facilitating the inclusion.

More visibility for Assam, more work ahead

Dr Barnali Sarma, Professor at the Department of History, Gauhati University, said the move was especially significant for awareness-building beyond the Northeast.

“Many Indians are unaware of Assam or its history. Including the Ahoms helps spotlight our region’s rich civilisational contributions,” she said.

However, Sarma also emphasised the need to provide historical context. “These were independent kingdoms—Ahoms, Rajputs, Marathas, Mughals—existing before the idea of India. Students must understand this complexity.”

Dr Kuldeep Patowary, Assistant Professor of History at the same university, said the traditional focus on large empires had long overshadowed regional narratives.

“Historiography has often centred around dominant empires. Regional polities like the Varmans, Palas, Chutiyas, or Kochs—who had equally sophisticated state systems—have been neglected,” he said.

While lauding the NCERT’s decision, Patowary urged for further inclusivity:

“This is a good beginning, but Assam’s history is broader than the Ahoms. Other dynasties also deserve national recognition,” he said.

Caution over factual accuracy

Despite the overall praise, concerns have emerged over factual errors in the new textbook chapter. Since news broke of the Ahom dynasty’s inclusion in the NCERT History textbook, netizens have flagged factual inaccuracies, prompting academics to call for immediate corrections.

“If history is riddled with factual mistakes, it becomes fiction. These need urgent correction before students internalise wrong information,” warned Handique.

Dr Sarma reinforced the need for rigour in classroom narratives, saying, “Diluted or incorrect versions distort students' understanding. Context matters as much as content.”

With the Ahoms now formally acknowledged in national textbooks, Assam’s historians see an opportunity—not just for visibility, but also for correcting long-standing gaps in India’s mainstream historical discourse.

Yet, scholars agree - recognition must go hand-in-hand with accuracy and inclusion.