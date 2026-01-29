Ahom-era moidam in Nazira faces destruction, FIR lodged against miscreants

Nazira, Jan 29: An Ahom-era moidam in the Maduri area of Sivasagar district is on the brink of extinction, with some miscreants unauthorizedly cutting away earth from it using a JCB.

The issue has raised concerns among locals, prompting the village head of Maduri Gohain block to lodge a complaint with the Nazira revenue circle officer.

The Nazira regional committee of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) has also filed an FIR at Model Police Station, Nazira, in this regard.

In his letter of complaint to the Nazira revenue circle officer, the village head of Maduri Gohain block, Thaneswar Baruah, alleged that a group of miscreants, led by one Biswarup Handique, son of Krishna Handique, had destroyed an Ahom-era moidam located at Maduri Mohan Gaon by cutting away earth from it with a JCB.

Baruah urged the circle officer to promptly take appropriate action against the culprits.

A team of the Nazira regional committee of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union also inspected the moidam on Tuesday and expressed serious concern over its plight. They later filed a police case.

It is worth mentioning that there are many historical remains of the Ahom kingdom in the Maduri-Mechagarh area of Sivasagar district. Maduri is also the birthplace of Mahiyashi Joymoti.