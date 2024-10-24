Ahom body seeks govt intervention for preservation of historical sites in state

Jorhat, Oct 24: The Jorhat Zila Ahom Sabha has sought protection and preservation of historical sites and monuments across the state and also in the district by the government, along with taking necessary measures to remove encroachments in such areas.

The extended executive committee meeting of the Ahom body, which took place at the Damnang Pushpa Gogoi conference hall of Joya Bhawan here on Sunday, adopted the aforementioned demand as one of its 16 resolutions.

In the meeting, held under the presidentship of Pulin Phukan, president of the Jorhat Zila Ahom Sabha, a call was given to protect, and preserve all historical places and monuments, along with taking necessary action to clear encroachments in such ancient sites.

The resolution also sought to undertake proper steps by the authorities concerned to prevent carrying out illegal activities by unscrupulous elements at the historical sites.

Another resolution adopted at the meeting cautioned traders and businessmen not to use the mythical winged dragon-like figure, the dragon symbol of the Tai Ahom people, for commercial purposes, as the said symbol is highly revered, respected, and sanctified by the community. The resolution stated that legal action will be initiated by the organisation against any person, entity found to be using the dragon symbol for commercial activities.

The meeting, while expressing anguish over the wearing of Royal Ahom attire by some female members of food catering groups at wedding parties in present times, observed that such an act was lowering the dignity of the

Ahom Royal dress and was also showing disrespect towards the community.

The resolution adopted in this regard called for abstaining from such activity, or otherwise the Ahom body will be taking legal action against those involved in such acts.

Further, the meeting also urged the government to allot a plot of land at Koliapani in the district to the Ahom body as proposed earlier by the government. To fulfil their demands, the meeting also decided to forward the resolutions to the state government.

Earlier, the general secretary of the Jorhat Zila Ahom Sabha, Ghanashyam Gogoi, spoke on the objectives of the meeting, which was also attended by the vice president and general secretary of the Sadou Assam Ahom Sabha, Jyotiprasad Gogoi Buragohain and Tapan Kumar Gogoi, respectively.

Jorhat Zila Ahom Sabha is the district unit of 130-year- old Sadou Assam Ahom Sabha, a premier body of the Ahom community, which had Padmanath Gohain Baruah, a doyen of Assamese literature, as its founder-president.





By-

Staff Correspondent