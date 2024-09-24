Ahead of Sept 26 PGSU polls in Gauhati University, candidates spar over key issues

Guwahati, Sept 24: Ahead of the Post Graduation Students Union (PGSU) polls at Gauhati University, today's Open Debate on campus was filled with anticipation and energy.

Candidates from the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Assam Chatra Parishad (ACP), and several independents took to the stage to address key issues such as skill development, campus safety, and mental health.

With a sense of urgency, candidates passionately engaged with the audience, outlining their visions and future plans for improving university life.

While the debates offered promising proposals, a palpable tension lingered, as both candidates and voters expressed a strong desire for meaningful change.

Energised and vocal, voters pressed the candidates on concerns ranging from healthcare and campus management to the availability of common rooms and better scheduling of programmes.

The debates, marked by cheering supporters and contrasting agendas, transformed the campus into a lively forum of discussion. Campaign posters lined the hallways, reflecting the charged atmosphere ahead of the poll day on September 26.







A still from Gauhati University campus during PGSU elections

Pranjit Koch, a candidate for the post of Literary Secretary, said, “It’s widely believed that literary activities are limited to writing. However, it includes art and craft as well. I want to organise competitions that go beyond writing and quizzing, encouraging students to explore their talents in various creative fields. I will also focus on bringing workshops and book fairs to this university.”

Meanwhile, a candidate for Cultural Secretary spoke to The Assam Tribune about her vision for Gauhati University’s cultural talent.

“Our students have immense cultural potential, but we've repeatedly failed to provide platforms for them to grow. I aim to change that by organising festivals and programmes with the best trainers to nurture their abilities," she said.







A still from the GU PGSU Elections' Open Debate

Presidential candidate Manash Pratim Kalita also highlighted the issue of fee waivers, pointing out that students still have to pay significant amounts despite being eligible for waivers.

“I will ensure that students facing financial difficulties can continue their studies without undue burdens,” he promised.

With the election set for Thursday and results to be announced the day after, this year’s PGSU election is shaping up to be a closely watched contest.

As the excitement builds, the GU student body is hopeful for a fair and decisive election, resulting in a strong and effective PGSU committee.





