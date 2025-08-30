Ahead of Sept 22 BTC polls, Kokrajhar imposes indefinite curfew; licensed firearms barred

Kokrajhar, Aug. 30: Ahead of the much-anticipated Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election on September 22, the district administration has clamped down prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 1973.

The measures aim to maintain peace, security and a smooth electoral process across the district during the Model Code of Conduct.

According to the order issued by Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Masanda M. Pertin, carrying of licensed firearms has been strictly banned throughout Kokrajhar until the completion of the election.

Only police personnel, army, and paramilitary forces on official election duty will be exempt from this restriction.

Sportsmen affiliated with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), participating in recognised shooting events, will also be allowed to carry arms, provided they produce valid documents.

In a separate directive, the District Magistrate also prohibited unauthorised public meetings, rallies, and processions in the district. Electioneering with vehicles and human rallies without prior permission from competent authorities has been barred.

Similarly, organising melas or fairs, use of loudspeakers without approval and torchlight processions have been strictly restricted.

The orders will remain in force until further notice. However, Executive Magistrates, Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) engaged in election duties will not fall under the purview of these prohibitions.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, District Magistrate Pertin emphasised that these measures are necessary to prevent any untoward incidents and to maintain peace and tranquility in Kokrajhar during the election period.

He further asserted that the restrictions will help ensure the free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the BTC Election 2025.