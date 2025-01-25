Ahead of R-Day, Sonitpur police seize 5 hand grenades, 3 detonators in Dhekiajuli

Dhekiajuli, Jan 25: In a successful operation ahead of tomorrow’s 76th Republic Day, the Sonitpur Police successfully recovered five hand grenades and three detonators from Hugrajuli Khawala village in Dhekiajuli, Assam, on Friday.

The operation, carried out by the Dhekiajuli Police, was based on reliable intelligence. The search was initiated after receiving a tip-off about illegal arms storage buried underground in a rubber plantation in the village.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Debasish Kashyap, an eight-member team from Dhekiajuli Police Station launched the search and uncovered the explosives wrapped in a polythene bag. The team swiftly secured the items in accordance with standard procedures.

Among the recovered explosives were five hand grenades and three detonators. One of the grenades was found with a damaged pin and lever, raising immediate concerns.

Authorities acted quickly, securing the grenade in a safe area while contacting the Army’s Bomb Disposal (BD) squad to ensure its safe disposal.

Deepak Das, Superintendent of Police for Sonitpur District, lauded the success of the operation, praising the seamless coordination between the Sonitpur and Dhekiajuli police teams.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, SP Das commended the swift and effective action, stressing the importance of such operations in safeguarding public safety, particularly in the lead-up to national events like Republic Day.

Sonitpur police posted about the operation on X.

#জনহিতজনসেৱাৰ্থে

On 25/1/2025, based on a reliable information regarding the secret storage of illegal arms and ammunitions buried underground in the jungle area near Khwbra village, Batashipur under Dhekiajuli Police Station, a search operation was conducted. — Sonitpur Police (@SonitpurPolice) January 25, 2025





While the authorities withheld further public statements in line with official protocols, the operation was captured on camera, showcasing the meticulous efforts made to neutralise the threat.

Investigations are now underway to trace the source and intended use of the explosives.

The seizure comes at a time when the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) has announced a boycott of Republic Day. In a press release, the banned outfit has urged the public to abstain from participating in any celebrations tomorrow.

"Our protest across Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal on January 26 will include a complete shutdown from 1 pm to 6 pm. We urge all political and non-political organizations, as well as all freedom-loving individuals, to join us in firmly rejecting the false notion of 'Republic Day..." a statement from the banned outfit read.