Ahead of R-Day, 10,000 detonators seized at Sribhumi’s Badarpur railway station

Sribhumi, Jan 24: Just two days ahead of Republic Day, railway police seized a large quantity of explosives at Badarpur Railway Station in Sribhumi district, leading to the arrest of one person and triggering a high-level security probe.

The arrested individual has been identified as Akhil Ali, son of Abdul Rahim, a resident of the Nilambazar police station area in Sribhumi district.

Police said around 10,000 detonators were recovered from his possession.

“On Friday, at around 5 pm, during routine checking, one person was found in possession of 20 bundles of non-electronic detonators, packed in five packets, each containing 100 detonators, totalling 10,000 detonators. He was brought to the police station, and lawful action will be taken against him,” an official source told The Assam Tribune, confirming the seizure.

According to sources, the recovery was made during routine checks conducted by personnel of the Badarpur Government Railway Police (GRP).

Police grew suspicious of the youth at Platform No. 1 and conducted a search, during which a large cache of explosive materials was recovered.

Following the incident, Sribhumi Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, Badarpur police station Officer-in-Charge Tarang Patowary, and the Additional Superintendent of Police rushed to the station and carried out an on-the-spot investigation.

Security has been heightened in the area, given that the seizure was made on the eve of Republic Day.

Police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the source of the explosives and to determine whether there was any plan to carry out sabotage during Republic Day celebrations.

Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.