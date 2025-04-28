Ahead of polls, Kamrup DC reviews ballot readiness, strong rooms, transport plans

Guwahati, Apr 28: Ahead of upcoming panchayat polls a review meeting on preparations was held on Sunday at the conference hall of Integrated District Commissioner office with Deva Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner of Kamrup in the chair.

Several important issues related to various cells constituted for the polls like ballot paper, data management, training, transportation, election materials, strong room cell and personnel cell figured in the discussion.

The meeting took place in the presence of election observer Paragmoni Mahanta, Kamrup district development officer, Susanta Kumar Dutta, additional district commissioners Garg Mohan Das, Kamal Barua, Munmi Kalita, Sujata Gogoi, Pranjit Kumar Dev and Kamrup Election Officer, Dr Bhupali Kashyap and others.

Detailed discussions were held on issues like progress of ballot paper printing for the polls, training of the officers and officials involved in the polling and counting of votes.

Plans were finalised for the smooth distribution of election materials and the transportation of officers and officials to polling stations. Special emphasis was placed on ensuring a systematic and organised distribution process.

Notably, while election materials for the polls to the 12 ZPC seats, and AP and members of the GP under Palasbari, Boko-Chhaygaon, and Chamoria Assembly constituencies will be distributed from Dakhin Kamrup Girls’ College, Mirza, election materials for the election to 8 ZPC seats, AP and ward members of GPs under Kamalpur and Hajo-Sualkuchi Assembly constituencies will be distributed from the Integrated District Office and Guwahati Biotech Park.

Similarly, counting of votes for the 12 ZPCs will be held at DK Girls’ College, Mirza and arrangements have been made to carry out counting of votes for the remaining 8 ZPCs at the old district commissioner’s office at Amingaon.

In view of the upcoming elections, a special training programme for officers and staff assigned with the task of distributing and receiving electoral materials was organised at the Bhrigu Kumar Phukan Auditorium in Dadara.

During the event, additional district commissioner Sujata Gogoi apprised them about their responsibility and duties and urged them to perform their respective duties diligently. Dr Bhupali Kashyap and master trainers were also present in the training programme.



