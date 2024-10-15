Ahead of polls, Jharkhand govt forms panel to push for ST status for Assam's tea tribes

Guwahati, Oct 15: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has intensified its efforts to secure Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for tea tribes of Jharkhand origin in certain states and Union territories, including Assam.

The JMM government has given the nod to form a special committee to conduct a comprehensive social and economic survey of the community in these states.

The committee, constituted under the state Minister for Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority, and Backward Class Welfare Department, aims to examine issues related to housing, employment, and rights faced by these tribals.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, addressing local media on Monday, highlighted the historical context of the migration of Jharkhand tribals to Assam.

"Tribals from Jharkhand were taken to other places such as Assam and Andaman and Nicobar by the British. Their number is about 15 to 20 lakh and they are fighting for their rights," he said, highlighting that despite working in Assam's tea gardens, the tribals have not been granted ST status and remain excluded from welfare schemes intended for them.

This move by the Soren government follows an earlier appeal made on September 25, when the JMM chief wrote to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to grant ST status to the tea tribes.

Soren's letter highlighted the significant contributions of the approximately seven million members of the tea tribes community, most of whom are classified as Other Backward Class (OBC) in Assam, but whose origins can be traced back to Jharkhand.

He expressed concern over the community's ongoing marginalisation despite their critical role in Assam's economy.

As Jharkhand approaches its Assembly elections, this political move is expected to escalate tensions between the JMM and BJP, with Soren taking the battle to Chief Minister Sarma's turf, a state where the BJP has established a significant presence under Sarma's leadership.